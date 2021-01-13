BORIS Johnson plans to vaccinate 24/7 ‘as soon as we can’

UK Prime minister Boris Johnson has unveiled plans to begin vaccinating people against Covid-19 twenty-four a day, seven days a week as soon as possible, after previously claiming there was no demand for the jab after 8pm. His announcement that he is considering a “pilot where vaccinations are offered for longer hours” comes amid mounting pressure from politicians to speed up the vaccination process.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said: “I can tell Sir Kier that we’ll be going to 24/7 as soon as we can. And Matt Hancock will be setting out more about that in due course.”

He added: “As he rightly says, at the moment the limit is on supply.”

On Wednesday, January 13, it was announced that practices that have already vaccinated all the over-80s have been told to pause the jabs to allow other parts of the country to catch up, despite increasing urgency to vaccinate as many as possible, as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, supermarket chain Asda has confirmed that the NHS England has selected its Birmingham branch to be the first shop to offer in-store Covid vaccinations.

