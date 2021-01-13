BA Pledges To ‘Vigorously’ Defend £800m Cyber Attack Law Suit.

British Airways reportedly faces the largest privacy class-action lawsuit in UK history over an alledged customer data breach that took place in 2018. More than 16,000 victims have so far joined a case seeking potential £800 million in compensation from the airline.

Each of the 420,000 customers and staff whose information was leaked in the cyberattack could in theory claim up to £2,000 each, according to London-based PGMBM, the law firm representing the claimants. Some passengers were diverted to a fake website, which harvested their details.

Partner Tom Goodhead said: “We trust companies like British Airways with our personal information and they have a duty to all of their customers and the public at large to take every possible step to keep it safe. “In this instance, they presided over a monumental failure.”

