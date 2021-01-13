Asda Announces It Will Be The First Supermarket to Offer In-Store Covid-19 Vaccinations.

The Leeds-based supermarket has been selected by NHS England to operate a vaccination centre from an in-store pharmacy in Birmingham and qualified Asda pharmacy colleagues will administer the vaccine to priority groups identified by the NHS.

Roger Burnley, Asda CEO and president, said: “We are incredibly proud to provide this service and are keen to do all we can to help the NHS and Government accelerate the rollout of the vaccination programme.”

Asda is transforming its George department to make space for the vaccination centre – which will operate 8 am to 8 pm, seven days a week and have the capacity to administer up to 250 jabs per day.



The site is the first Asda pharmacy to be approved to support the Pfizer /BioNTech vaccine programme. The Leeds-based supermarket added that it was continuing to work with Public Health England and NHS England to assess other sites within its estate that could support this programme.

