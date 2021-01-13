ANIMAL CARE made a priority in Granada with 65,000 euros being invested.

The Provincial Council of Granada is going to allocate over 65,000 euros to help protect animals in the area. Towns with up to 20,000 residents can apply for funding for the care, collection, temporary accommodation and transport of domestic animals.

The aim is to help protect abandoned and lost animals and ensure that they are taken care of. The money will also be able to be used for removing animals that have tragically died on public roads.

