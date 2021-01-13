Alicante Set To Get 22 New Trams

ALICANTE is set to improve its infrastructure and get 22 new trams by 2023

The Generalitat of Alicante has reported that plans are already underway to purchase 22 new trams for the region at a cost of €132million. The Minister of Mobility, Arcadi Spain, announced on Tuesday, January 12, that the project, which will divide the units between TRAM and Metrovalencia, aims to be completed by 2023. One of the most important new routes will provide a direct route to the Hospital de San Juan.

In addition to the trams, the minister reiterated the council’s “commitment” to reforming the Alicante seafront, which began in August 2020 and is due to be completed in mid-February.

