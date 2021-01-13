AENA lost 200 million customers during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020

Spain’s airport operator Aena has suffered its worst year in history, as it carried 199,183,065 fewer passengers in 2020 than it did the previous year, representing a loss of 72.4 per cent. The first coronavirus lockdown in the spring saw a 90 per cent drop in passengers, but things slightly improved with the arrival of summer and the resumption of international travel. However, the airline sector collapsed again in September with the onset of the second Covid-19 wave.

-- Advertisement --



The biggest loss was unsurprisingly in international travel, with a drop of 77.8 per cent, but national airline passengers also fell by 60.6 per cent.

In 2020, Madrid’s Barajas airport remained the busiest, followed by Barcelona’s El Prat and Palma de Mallorca. Unfortunately, Madrid’s airport took a major hit again in January when Storm Filomena forced fights to be grounded for several days.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Aena Lost 200 Million Customers In 2020”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.