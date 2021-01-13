A round up of recent news from across the Costa del Sol

Access closed

Due to the unexpected heavy snow in the Sierra Bermeja mountain of Estepona, Local Police decided that access to the climb for hikers and access to the refuge should be closed until such time as the weather improved.

Growing population

A REPORT by the National Institute of Statistics shows that Fuengirola has increased its population by 3.15 per cent to 82,837 during 2020 making it the fourth most populated municipality in Malaga Province after Malaga, Marbella and Mijas.

Classical ballet

THOSE interested in ballet can take advantage of a free classical ballet show at the Torremolinos Prince of Asturias Municipal Auditorium from noon on Saturday January 16 with a capacity limited to 250 seats. For an invitation call 622 637 371.

Clearing up

THE Mijas Council has responded quickly to clear up the aftermath of storm Filomena by deploying 16 bulldozers and other machines as well as an additional 75 workers to clear debris from beaches at an estimated cost of €150,000.

Covid protection

ALERT to the ongoing dangers of infections in schools, the Benalmadena Council has come to an arrangement for the speedy installation of purifiers with high-efficiency HEPA filters and CO2 meters in educational centres and other municipal buildings.

Increased budget

DUE to continued financial difficulty facing many residents of Marbella, the Council is budgeting to spend €14 million on social services during 2021 which is 30 per cent over the 2020 budget with €1.2 million allocated to the most vulnerable.

