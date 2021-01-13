A £25,000-A-Year Private Members Club Flies People To Dubai And India For Covid Vaccinations and a holiday



Stuart McNeill, the founder of Knightsbridge Circle, a £25,000-a-year private members club, has told The Telegraph how his concierge service has been flying members to India and the UAE to get vaccinated against Covid-19 while enjoying a luxury stay, which includes the first then the second dose of the vaccine.

Apparently, around 20 per cent of their members chose to fly to Abu Dhabi, or Dubai, to get the Pfizer vaccine, where they stay for one month in lavish locations like the stunning Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai, complete with Emirates first-class flights, which Mr McNeill estimates would normally cost somebody around £40,000.

His club has now started offering a similar service to fly to India and get the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, telling The Telegraph, “It’s like we’re the pioneers of this new luxury travel vaccine programme. You go for a few weeks to a villa in the sunshine, get your jabs and your certificate and you’re ready to go.”