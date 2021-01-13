8 INCHES of snow set to batter Britain in a two-day assault

Much of Britain has been handed an amber weather warning as up to 8 inches of snow is forecast to fall between 3pm on Wednesday, January 13 and Thursday morning as a polar ice blast rips through the nation.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Met Office: “Rain will turn to snow across Scotland on Wednesday afternoon and evening, initially on high ground, but increasingly to lower levels.

“During Wednesday evening and night, the risk of snow will extend southwards into more of northern England.

“Ten to 20cm of snow is likely to accumulate above 200 metres with greater amounts at higher elevations.

“Amounts at low levels (below 100 metres) are less certain, but 5-10cm is likely in some places by Thursday morning.”

Temperatures as low as -3 degrees were recorded in northern England and Scotland overnight, and the Met Office has warned that the weather will likely lead to major disruptions, with some areas even at risk of being completely cut off due to treacherous roads.

BBC forecaster Stav Danaos said: “As that rain starts to push eastwards into that cold air it falls on freezing surfaces, we could see an ice risk in north-west England, western Scotland for a while.

“It’ll slowly push eastwards, perhaps with some snow developing over the Pennines and also the hills of Scotland.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “8 Inches Of Snow Set To Batter Britain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.