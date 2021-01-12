Young chefs produced 200 meals for Palma soup kitchen

YOUNG and trainee chefs associated with the ASIMA business association founder in 1964 in Mallorca, guided by chef Gonzalo Ribot created a very special meal for distribution through the Zaqueo soup kitchen.

On January 11, they prepared 200 servings of Balinese chickpeas with spinach and egg using materials supplied by members of the association and had access to the industrial kitchen of La Alacena de Mallorca.

Apart from this being a charitable activity on their behalf, it is also an opportunity to learn about mass catering from well-respected local chefs who have given their time to help plan and prepare the food.

On December 28 they cooked a dish of lentils with specially prepared dressings, guided by the Mallorcan chef María Salinas, and in February they there are already plans afoot to create a third dish with the guidance of a different local chef.

Gonzalo Ribot, from Madrid but living in Mallorca, currently works as a private chef and said as soon as he received the call to cook with the young people of ASIMA and for the Zaqueo dining room, “I didn’t hesitate for a moment.”

