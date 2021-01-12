WORLD’S Oldest Orangutan Aged 61 Euthanised At Oregon Zoo after her health had deteriorated



The oldest known orangutan in the world, 61-year-old Inji, was humanely euthanised by officials at Oregon Zoo on Sunday, January 10, after her health had deteriorated, Bob Lee, the man who oversees the zoo’s animal areas told to KIRO 7.

-- Advertisement --



Orangutan’s living in the wild, rarely live more than 40 years, but remarkably, Bob marvelled, Inji reached her late 50s before she started to slow down, mentally and physically, “She was moving stiffly, rarely left her nest box, and was no longer interested in even her favorite foods”, and once her pain medications stopped working, the zoo had to make the tragic decision to put her down.

Bob said of the Sumatran orangutan, born on an unknown date in 1960, and brought to the USA by a private wild animal trader, at a time when it was legal, and eventually given to the zoo, “We knew she couldn’t live forever, but this really hurts, and I know many visitors are grieving along with us. Inji’s ability to connect with people was incredible. She inspired generations”.

_________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “World’s Oldest Orangutan Aged 61 Euthanised At Oregon Zoo ”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.