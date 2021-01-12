WOMAN endures ten-hour surgery after being scalped in shocking farm accident.

Kavitha, aged 27, had to have her entire scalp re-attached after being caught in an aluminium roof sheet machine. The shocking accident has left the young woman with significant cuts to her forehead and an obvious scar where the re-attachment surgery was performed. But it is hoped that the cutting edge surgery will see the scar covered as her hair naturally grows back.

The surgery was performed at the Abhi S K Hospital, Gobichettipalayam in India by a team lead by Dr S Kumaresan that has been called a miracle surgery. Dr Kumaresan said, “We then decided to carry out microvascular plastic surgery [after an examination] on Kavitha to replant the scalp.

“She will get her normal hair growth in a few months.”

