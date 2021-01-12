Woman creates ‘memory bears’ using clothes of Covid victims

A woman in Mexico is creating ‘memory bears’ for families who have lost loved ones due to the pandemic, using the Covid victims’ clothes.

Eréndira Guerrero, an artisan from Ciudad Juárez, said she came up with the idea of making the fabric bears to offer comfort to families.

Tens of thousands of families in Mexico have not been able to say goodbye to their loved ones because of the health crisis, and Eréndira, 55, wanted to give people something personal to remember the deceased by.

“There are people who tell me that having that little piece of cloth from their loved one is symbolic. They are comforted and feel connected to their family member.

“When they receive it, they show a lot of tenderness, faces of relief, of tranquility, ” she told El Pais.

Ciudad Juárez is the most populated city in Chihuahua, north Mexico, where 37,500 cases have been detected so far and more than 4,500 deaths.

“In Mexico remembering loved ones is part of our culture. We believe that our relatives do not leave, but that they transcend to another plane and knowing them together with us, represented with something like this bear, is as if they were here ”, added the artisan.

Each bear can take a day and Eréndira creates them from a workshop at her home, along with bears for celebrations such as birthdays.

