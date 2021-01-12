THE Valencian Community has reportedly administered 48,583 doses of Pzifer’s COVID-19 vaccine, 80 per cent of those received, according to the Ministry of Health.

-- Advertisement --



The health authority had administered the doses up to midday yesterday (January 11), 80 per cent of which had been received up to Sunday, according to the Regional Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, who provided another piece of information, stating that of the total number of people who have been offered the shot against the coronavirus, only 2.5 per cent (1,249) said no.

The Valencian Community began vaccinating in health centres and hospitals on Friday (January 8) – carrying on throughout the weekend – although the immunisation of elderly people in homes, as originally planned, had not yet been completed.

The change in strategy has considerably increased the percentage of doses administered (the C. Valenciana is now the fourth largest in terms of doses administered) and “has enabled us to make headway, since as the spread of the virus increases, the number of homes with active outbreaks is growing, which means that they have to wait in line when it comes to administering the vaccine,” Ana Barceló said.

As of Monday, 300 homes had already been vaccinated (for the elderly, children and the disabled); another 53 were currently being vaccinated (many of which had not been reached by the storm this weekend), but there are still around 153 with active outbreaks which will be returned to after a few days to be vaccinated, depending on the extent of the outbreak, according to the Regional Minister.

Barceló explained the same vaccination process will be followed in the coming weeks as long as the continuous supply of 31,000 vaccines from Pzifer is maintained every Monday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencian Community Has Administered 80 Per Cent of Vaccine Doses”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.