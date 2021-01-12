Valencian Community Experiences Worst Weekend of the Pandemic

THE Valencian community experiences its worst weekend of the pandemic with 14,646 new infections reported over four days.

According to data published on Tuesday, January 12, Valencia detected 2,499 new positives cases of coronavirus and the incidence now exceeds 496 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Alicante added 697 cases since Friday and the incidence in the capital of Alicante province almost reached 350 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. None of the 367 municipalities have recorded positive figures, with Alcoi reporting worrying data despite the perimeter confinement.

Since Friday, the capital of L’Alcoià has registered 556 new infections. In total, in the last two weeks, 1,066 new positives have been detected in the town, which has triggered the incidence to 1,800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Also in the province of Alicante, Elx is the fourth Valencian population with the most cases registered since Friday after 404 were detected.

In Castelló de la Plana, the weekend leaves 330 new infections due to coronavirus. In two weeks, the capital adds 605 infections with an incidence of 352 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Valencia, Torrent is the fifth city with the worst figures this weekend. Since Friday, 269 new cases have been detected. The metropolitan area of València registers similar figures. Aldaia adds 146, Mislata 126, Paterna 121, Picassent 108, Manises 99, Xirivella 96. Catarroja and Burjassot 91 and 90 in each case.

