U.S. Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo Cancels Trip To Europe After Top EU Officials Decline To Meet With Him.

The U.S. State Department has issued a statement that says Pompeo’s planned trip to Brussels this week has been cancelled.

“We are expecting shortly a plan from the incoming administration identifying the career officials who will remain in positions of responsibility on an acting basis until the Senate confirmation process is complete for incoming officials. As a result, we are cancelling all planned travel this week, including the Secretary’s trip to Europe,” the State Department said in a statement.

However, diplomats and people familiar with the matter confirmed the news that the officials had in fact declined the meeting. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels. The extraordinary snub to Washington comes just days after the storming of the Capitol by thousands of supporters of Donald Trump, an unprecedented attack on American democracy that stunned many world leaders and US allies.

Mr Pompeo, a close ally of the president, had sought to meet Jean Asselborn in Luxembourg, before meeting EU leaders and the bloc’s top diplomat in Brussels.

