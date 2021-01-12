Spanish Town South of Madrid Spends FIVE days Without Power at Sub-Zero Temperatures.

Villanueva de Bogasa, in the Toledo municipality, has about 700 inhabitants who have spent the weekend without electricity and have been forced to resort to candles and firewood to overcome the darkness and the sub-zero temperatures caused by storm Filomena. Neighbours have helped the elderly and the most affected families by sharing their food and heat which are needed to withstand the freezing conditions.

The big blackout happened at 11.30 pm on Friday. Nothing especially strange in a quiet little town that, despite being located 40 kilometres from the city of Toledo and only 80 from the capital Madrid, generally feels abandoned, and left outa according to to the locals.

One local resident, María Pérez, 44, mother of two children aged four and six, defines the place as the “forgotten and emptied Spain”. She said that if she hadn’t done the shopping over Christmas and stocked up then they would be starving by now.

“Nobody can reach us, the roads are impassable and, as normal, we are last on the list to be helped. The mayor, José Miguel Rodríguez, has promised everyone there will be power any day now but so far there is nothing. Families are burning old clothes furniture and wood they have left to keep warm. Telephone coverage is hit and miss as power for the relay masts is off and on, WhatsApp messages aren’t getting out. It really is a dire situation, people can’t live on promises” said María.

At the time of writing, there was still no power to the town but it is understood the army have been called for help, if they don’t get there soon, I may be writing a very different story this week…