Spanish town endures a weekend of storm Filomena without electricity

The 700 residents of a Spanish town were forced to endure a weekend of storm Filomena without electricity.

According to reports, the townsfolk of Villanueva de Bogas had to sit out freezing temperatures with candles, firewood and generators while the community rallied around to help ensure the vulnerable and elderly had a source of heat food.

The big blackout occurred at 11.30pm on Friday, January 8, and despite being just 40 km from Toledo and 80 km from Madrid, residents claim they feel ‘abandoned’ by ‘those in power’.

Mother-of-two María Pérez, described the town as ‘forgotten by Spain’.

She told El Pais neighbours themselves coordinated a plan to look after one another during a tough weekend without lighting and heat.

Electricity was restored at 11am on Monday, January 11, but residents say there are still ‘interferences’.

Mayor, José Miguel Rodríguez, said that it is one thing to stay one night without electricity, “which everyone can endure”, and another to endure ‘hours and hours amid the inclement weather of a historical storm’.

He said the elderly of Villanueva de Bogas “have appreciated the support of their neighbors, who have served them the wood or food they need”.

Criticising the Administrations, he added: “There has been no snowplough since Friday. The drop in electricity is due to the fact that Unión Fenosa was unable to access the point that, affected by the storm, deprived this essential service to this part of Toledo.”

