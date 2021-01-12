Snow Angels to the Rescue in Madrid as Residents Send SOS Messages

SNOW ANGELS, or ‘4×4 Angels’ to the rescue in Madrid as residents send SOS messages for urgent medical care.

Storm Filomena has left Madrid covered in snow and emergency services overwhelmed. But residents or Snow Angels have stepped up in a show of solidarity. One example is Ángel Hernández, who is using the Telegram messaging network and his 4×4, which are scarce in the Madrid city centre.

After 061 emergency services were unable to send an ambulance immediately to Mari Luz the Snow Angel steeped up. Within minutes of the family raising an SOS on the Telegram service, Ángel appeared to the rescue in his 4×4, and successful transferred Mari Luz to the Gregorio Marañón Hospital for urgent treatment.

