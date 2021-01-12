Sir David Attenborough ‘Thrilled’ After Receiving the Covid-19 Vaccine.

Sir David Attenborough has received the Covid-19 vaccine, just days after the Queen, who is the same age, and Prince Philip received theirs. England’s national treasure who, at 94, falls into the second priority group for the jab, has been vaccinated, a representative for Attenborough confirmed to the British media.

Asked last month if he’d consider using his fame to try to jump the queue, the broadcaster joked: “At 94, I think I’m entitled”. Sir David previously admitted that the prospect of having jab made him a little squeamish but added: “I’m sufficient of a scientist still, I hope, to realise this is the thing to do.”

Speaking about the effects of the pandemic, he said: “The virus has made us feel we are more vulnerable and vulnerable to what is happening to the world. It has drawn attention to the fact we aren’t as omnipotent and all-controlling as we think we are.”

Earlier this week, Sir David revealed that he won’t be returning to Instagram, after leaving the platform in November. Speaking on BBC Radio 1, he said: “I’ve got enough problems with the post!”

In September last year, the star broke Jennifer Aniston’s previous record for the shortest time to reach a million followers, hitting the milestone in just four hours and 44 minutes. “I was persuaded … to do a message about conservation,” Sir David told Radio 1’s Greg James. “So for a limited period of time I did contribute to Instagram, but I’m off now. And I don’t intend to go back.”

