Scientists at the government’s SAGE advisory panel have reportedly put increasing pressure on 10 Downing Street to increase the social distancing gap to three metres, to combat the spread of Covid-19, saying they think the distance should be increased from ‘one metre plus’ to ‘two metres plus’ (10 feet).

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has already vented his fury on people who have been caught breaking the current coronavirus rules, saying in his press conference that he would ‘not rule out further action if needed’, where he was backed up by Chris Whitty, the Chief Scientific Officer, who sits on the SAGE panel, threatening to ‘double down’ on more activities, including outdoor contact.

According to the Daily Mail, opponents have voiced their opinions on this potential move, saying it would do nothing more than confuse the public even more, as well as be a logistical nightmare, considering that the two-metre notices are everywhere in the country, and tens to thousands of businesses had invested in those signs, which would then need to be changed again.

