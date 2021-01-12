San Diego Safari Park Gorillas Catch COVID in First Known Transmission

SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK gorillas catch COVID-19 in first known transmission to gorillas.

So far one gorilla has tested positive for coronavirus, and possibly eight more have been infected. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s gorillas are thought to have been infected by an asymptotic handler. Three of the gorillas are western lowland gorillas that are extremely endangered, but currently all the infected animals are “doing well” and are expected to make a full recovery.

-- Advertisement --



As collecting a saliva sample as is the case in human tests is considered rather dangerous the ape tests are being conducted from fecal samples, after some of the Gorillas started to show symptoms and began coughing.

The Zoo said, “Gorilla troops live together in both our zoological natural habitat and the wild, and we have to assume, as we do with human families, that all members of the family group have been exposed”.

The gorillas are currently in quarantine as group and the zoo confirmed that, “The troop remains quarantined together and are eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “X”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.