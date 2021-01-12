PRINCE HARRY Voted The Most Attractive Ginger Celebrity in the World in a recent survey

Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, in a recent survey by OnBuy.com to celebrate January 12 being ‘International Kiss A Ginger Day’, out of 5000 people asked to vote, was voted the most attractive redhead celebrity in the world, with a massive 83 per cent of the 5000 voting for him.

Harry beat such notable gingers as his mate Ed Sheeran, who he teamed up with in 2019, to make a clip to mark World Mental Health Day, in which they both joked about being ginger, But the megastar singer could only manage 17th position.

Others featuring in the survey results were actress Isla Fisher in second place, with 81 per cent, actress Jessica Chastain with 78 per cent, plus Scottish actree Karen Gillan, the American actor Michael Fassbender, Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, Eddie Redmayne OBE, American actress Madelaine Petsch, Lily Cole the British model, and American actress Julianne Moore.

