President Pedro Sánchez Thanks Emergency Services For Storm Aid

SPANISH President Pedro Sánchez gave special thanks to the emergency services for their endless work to aid residents during Storm Filomena.

Mr Sánchez took to Twitter to say “thanks to all the people who have been working tirelessly since last week to alleviate the effects of Filomena and of the Ola De Frío.”

The Spanish President shared pictures of Guardia Civil, National and Local Police officers aiding in the pushing of cars from the snow and of ambulance staff shovelling snow from entrances to hospitals.

Guardia Civil officers were still out rescuing cars from motorways and busy roads, “We continue to work with two hands to help the greatest number of people who are suffering the consequences of the storm,” they said via their Twitter account on Tuesday, January 12.

They also gave some helpful tips and advice to road users, stating: “To get out of a traffic jam, use the high gears and follow the tracks of other vehicles.”

President Sánchez concluded with some gratitude, saying: “And thank you, too, to those who have contributed selflessly in many parts of our country. Your example makes us better.”