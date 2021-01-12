Portugal’s president, 72, tests positive for Covid

Portugal’s President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, 72, tests positive for Covid but has so far not shown any symptoms.

HIS office confirmed Rebelo de Sousa tested positive on Monday evening, January 11, and a presidential debate scheduled for today along with all public appearances has been cancelled.

In a statement shared on his official website, Rebelo de Sousa’s office said the president will self-isolate at his official residence in Lisbon.

His positive result follows a previous negative test which was carried out on January 6 after the president had been in contact with someone who was infected with the virus.

He continued with his scheduled duties until Monday’s positive test.

Rebelo de Sousa is looking for a second term in office in an election on January 24.

