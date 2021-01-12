Portugal to extend confinement for at least 4 weeks amid spike in Covid deaths

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Portugal to extend confinement for at least 4 weeks amid spike in Covid deaths
CREDIT: Pixabay

Portugal is set to extend its confinement measures for at least four weeks amid a spike in Covid deaths.

THE  government today revealed there have been a record 155 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a significant increase on the previous maximum of 122 recorded yesterday.

-- Advertisement --

According to data from the General Health Directorate, Portugal has seen 8,080 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020, and has now recorded 100-plus deaths in the last five consecutive days.

The country has also registered 7,259 new infections in the last 24 hours, compared to 5,604 on Monday.


However, this is still below the 10,000 that were registered last week.

In light of the spike in cases, the Portuguese Government is expected to approve tomorrow (Wednesday, January 13) a new general confinement similar to that imposed last spring.


Prime Minister António Costa said it will last for at least a month and will mean the continued closure of a large part of commerce and services and restaurants, which can only operate for take-out or home delivery.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal to extend confinement for at least 4 weeks amid spike in Covid deaths”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMan with Mental Health Problems Shot Dead by Guardia Civil
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here