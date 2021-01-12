Portugal to extend confinement for at least 4 weeks amid spike in Covid deaths

Portugal is set to extend its confinement measures for at least four weeks amid a spike in Covid deaths.

THE government today revealed there have been a record 155 fatalities in the last 24 hours, a significant increase on the previous maximum of 122 recorded yesterday.

According to data from the General Health Directorate, Portugal has seen 8,080 coronavirus-related deaths since March 2020, and has now recorded 100-plus deaths in the last five consecutive days.

The country has also registered 7,259 new infections in the last 24 hours, compared to 5,604 on Monday.

However, this is still below the 10,000 that were registered last week.

In light of the spike in cases, the Portuguese Government is expected to approve tomorrow (Wednesday, January 13) a new general confinement similar to that imposed last spring.

Prime Minister António Costa said it will last for at least a month and will mean the continued closure of a large part of commerce and services and restaurants, which can only operate for take-out or home delivery.

