Police shut down marijuana plantations at two properties in Velez-Malaga.

TWO Spanish men, aged 41 and 51, have been arrested for drug trafficking and fraud of electricity after officers dismantled two large plantations at neighbouring houses.

National Police began investigating the suspects after they were made aware of ‘constant power outages’ in one of the streets, along with a ‘strong odour’ raising suspicions.

Searches carried out at the two properties uncovered 495 marijuana plants in one of the houses and another 200 plants, collected and dried, ready for packaging and distribution in the other.


