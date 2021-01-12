NATIONAL and Local Police in Teruel saved the life of a two-month-old baby.

-- Advertisement --



The child was unresponsive and wasn’t breathing when they arrived at the family home located in the Arrabal area of Teruel, so the officers performed CPR.

The paramedics had been unable to reach the home because of the snow, so the police rushed him to the emergency department at the Obispo Polanco Hospital.

The doctors told the police officers that their actions had not only stabilised but also saved the life of the baby.

The National Police receive training in first aid, as do the Local Police, who will also be training in collaboration with Civil Protection and paramedics in the town so their performance can become even better.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police combined efforts save life of two-month-old baby”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.