Patel: Minority of Public Putting Britain’s Health at Risk

Martin Hewitt, the chairman of the National Police Chief’s Council, said that more officers would be deployed nationwide to impose fines on those in breach of lockdown rules. Over 45,000 people have been slapped with penalties for such offenses since March.

“It is very clear that we are now at the most dangerous stage of the pandemic“, said Hewitt, “There is a real and present risk that our health service could be overwhelmed and people – our friends and family – could die needlessly for this virus”.

During the Number 10 briefing, Priti Patel mistakenly said that “outdoor recreation” was still permitted, having reportedly meant to say “exercise”.

Police groups from across Britain have recently called on the government to strengthen their “incredibly vague” rules so that forces can adequately and fairly apply sanctions on those in breach of restrictions.

