New Covid Rules For Travellers Entering England come Into Force on Friday.

Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, has said that the new rules that will require international travellers to test negative for coronavirus before arriving in England will come into force from Friday, January 15.

From 4 am on January 15, passengers arriving in England, whether by boat, train or plane – including UK nationals – will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of their departure. They will need to present valid proof of a negative test result to their carrier on boarding while the UK Border Force will conduct its own spot checks on arrivals.

New arrivals who decided to flout the rules will face a minimum £500 fine, while the operator who transported them will be fined also. Passengers will still have to quarantine for 10 days regardless of their test results, transport minister Robert Courts said in a statement.

British nationals attempting to return home who test positive must not travel and must follow local guidance in their host country and are urged to contact the nearest consulate if they need support.

