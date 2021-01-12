MUM stabs baby 22 times before throwing him away like rubbish after hiding her pregnancy in the Ukraine.

The mother-of-three was accused of planning the death of her baby before he was even born, and snuck out to deliver him on a balcony to avoid waking the family, before stabbing the new-born 22 times.

Anastasia Skorychenko aged 30, from Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine appeared in court after a local found the damaged body of the new-born in the rubbish, and called paramedics and police.

The court reportedly heard how the baby “was unwanted” and that the birth would be a financial burden on the family. They heard how Skorychenko snuck out to the balcony in the night and gave birth into a bowl made of plastic. The boy was said to be healthy but the mum, after cutting the cord with nail scissors started to stab the new-born, while covering his face to stop him crying.

A total of 22 stab wounds were found on the young baby and according to investigators the mum then placed the body in a plastic bag, and threw him into the rubbish near her apartment.

After confessing to the death of her son, Skorychenko has been sentenced to two years in jail. Local media suggest that the sentence was shortened as the mum admitted her guilt.

