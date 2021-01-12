More than 20,000 Health Workers in Andalucía Receive The First Dose of the Pfizer Vaccine.

The Adalucían health service has so far administered a total of 82,025 vaccines since the vaccination campaign began on December 27, 2020. The total represents 58.46% of all the total doses received (140,295) from the manufacturer, Pfizer/BioNtech in Belgium. That works out to an average of 5,859 doses administered per day.

Health plans to finish the first round of doses in nursing homes in the region this week. By provinces, the split is: Almería, a total of 8,906 have been administered; in Cádiz (9,295); in Córdoba (9,526); in Granada (11,403); in Huelva (5,078); in Jaén (10,403); in Malaga (11,860) and in Seville (15,554).

Despite the harsh weather conditions, Andalucía received the third shipment on January 11 with 69,225 doses of vaccines for the week. These will now be distributed to a total of 162 nursing homes and social health centres across the region.

