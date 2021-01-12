More funds allocated for introduction of green energy in the Balearics

REPRESENTATIVES of the Balearics Government participated in an Energy Sector Conference that took place electronically on January 11.

It emerged that the Balearic Islands will receive more than € 14.5 million during 2021 to promote the implementation of clean energy in the community.

This latest allocation of funds will be added to the more than €70 million that the Balearic Islands have already obtained from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and in less than two years, the Balearic Government has managed to obtain some €86 million from central government to promote the energy transition in the Islands.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Productive Sectors confirmed that it will receive €10.1 million to promote electric mobility in the Balearics of which 50 per cent will be allocated to the infrastructure needed for the expansion of electric cars and the other 50 per cent to the acquisition of vehicles, including electric bicycles.

Thanks to this Energy Sector Conference, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition has also committed more than €4 million for the promotion of self-consumption in the industrial and service sectors. of the Balearic Islands.

Of this, about 75 per cent will be allocated specifically to the services sector and 25 per cent to industry.

