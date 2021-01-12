THE Mayor of Valencia Joan Ribó says that the city is “the same or worse than in the lockdown” decreed by the Spanish Government back in March 2020.

-- Advertisement --



The City Council has intensified discussions after the mayor confirmed the pandemic situation is “very complicated” and that the city is in “a situation equal to or worse than in confinement.”

Ribó said on Monday, January 11: “The situation of the pandemic at the moment is very complicated. We have been analysing [lots of] the data,” before confirming that the City Council has decided to work more from home instead of meeting at municipal buildings.

The mayor has stated that more than 28 postal districts of the city have a cumulative incidence of Covid-19 of more than 200 cases in eight days, “which is an indicator that in 15 days it [could] exceed 400.”

Valencia is already the third city with the highest incidence of coronavirus in all of Spain, only behind Mallorca and Badajoz and the Valencian community experienced its worst weekend of the pandemic with 14,646 new infections reported over the last four days.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mayor Joan Ribó: Valencia is “Same or Worse” Since March Lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.