MAN Reportedly Gunned Down Outside A Supermarket In Doncaster last night



South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man was injured during a shooting outside a Farmfoods store in Mexborough, Doncaster, last night, Monday, January 11.

A police spokesman said, “Police were called to Wath Road, Mexborough, at 4.46pm today (Monday) following reports of a shooting. Officers are currently at the scene as investigations continue”.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing a man ‘gunned down’ in the street outside the supermarket, amid scenes they described as ‘utter chaos’, as video footage uploaded by locals to social media seemed to show firefighters covering something with a screen as they headed towards an ambulance.

A large emergency service presence is reported at the scene, and a cordon is reportedly in place, with a police forensics tent set up in the road, as forensics officers comb the area looking for evidence.

No more information is available, police have not released any names yet, and an investigation is ongoing.

