A MAN, 30, had to be rescued by the emergency services in Pontevedra after jumping into a river to avoid being arrested.

-- Advertisement --



The man had an arrest warrant against him and was due to enter prison for a crime of gender violence, but he refused to hand himself in to the police, threatening anyone who approached him. At around 4.30pm on January 11, he jumped into the Lerez River in Pontevedra from the Puente de los Tirantes, which is near the Local Police station.

He had been travelling across the bridge in a car with another man when the police stopped him and asked him for ID. He fled on foot and despite the cold, he jumped into the river.

He was not armed, but warned police that he would not be arrested easily.

At around 6pm, after more than an hour in the water, they convinced him to hand himself in and he had to be treated on the scene by paramedics for hypothermia. He was arrested, and the fire department’s water rescue team, which had attended the scene, was not needed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man jumps into river to avoid arrest and gets hypothermia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.