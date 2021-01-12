POLICE and firefighters were called to a Palma neighbourhood last Friday after local residents spotted a man standing in a large rubbish container which he subsequently set fire to.

Passers-by quickly partially extinguished the flames but officers from the Palma Fire Brigade completely put the fire out with no-one injured or damage down to local buildings although the container was destroyed.

-- Advertisement --



As the National Police investigated the situation and interviewed a 60-year-old man who had been responsible for the fire, they discovered that there was a restraining order issued by a court to keep him away from a nearby supermarket.

After arresting him for breaking the restraining order, they then discovered that he was also being investigated for starting a similar fire in another waste container in Palma last October.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man arrested for setting fire to rubbish container in centre of Palma”.