Man arrested at Malaga airport trying to board flight to UK with false documentation

A man has been arrested at Malaga airport after trying to board a flight to the UK with a false passport and identity card.

THE Iranian man, 27, was arrested during a control of the entry and exit of passengers from the national territory at the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport.

According to sources from the National Police, he was trying to board a flight to Leeds Bradford using a Hungarian passport and identity card.

Officers were suspicious the documentation had been tampered with, and inquiries finally revealed the true identity of the would-be passenger, who is expected to appear before the courts this week.

