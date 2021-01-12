MADRID Metro donated almost 7,600 garments to NGOs Mensajeros de la Paz and Caritas Madrid, so they can be distributed to needy people who request help from those organizations.

-- Advertisement --



The garments, including shirts, blouses and jumpers, are from the old workers’ uniforms which were being kept in storage after the company renews the uniforms, as well as other clothes that staff have donated over the past months.

As they were in good condition, Metro de Madrid wanted them to be put to good use.

The company has more than 7,000 employees who wanted to help those in need, especially in the current situation, said the regional councillor for Transport, Angel Garrido.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid Metro has donated thousands of clothes to the needy”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.