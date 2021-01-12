Madrid hospitals see emergencies soar due to ‘falls and breaks’

Madrid hospitals saw emergencies soar yesterday with hundreds of patients admitted following ‘falls and breaks’ in the wake of storm Filomena.

FROM the start of an emergency shift at 8am and until mid-afternoon on Monday, January 11, the Gregorio Marañón hospital had received 380 patients – 144 were trauma patients.

Head of the emergency service, Juan Andueza, said that normally, these type of cases represent 16 per cent of those treated, but the figure has risen to 40 per cent with week.

And he attributed storm Filomena and the treacherous weather for the increase as most injuries have been “breaks, due to putting hands out to break a fall, and hip injuries in older people”.

As of Monday, Madrid hospitals had 2,391 patients admitted to acute care units and 429 to ICU.

Andueza warned that the situation is made more acute due to the coronavirus pandemic, and urged “the population take extreme precautions and limit travel because this situation [the snowfall] causes emergency services to collapse, in addition to patients with covid and other pathologies.”

