Junta’s mobile units carrying out Covid-19 tests in Coin

THE Junta de Andalucia has sent mobile testing units to Coin, Malaga to carry out coronavirus tests on around 800 people today, Tuesday, January 12.

The mobile units are installed at the Parque Periurbano, where the fair and market are held.

The Andalucia Health Service has sent text messages to the randomly selected local residents who should attend the testing.

A British resident of Coin who had received a message to attend testing told Euro Weekly News this morning that the process was very quick, and that she was “in and out of the van within minutes”, she complained only that the test had caused her “a very sore nose and throat”.

When she went for her test at around 10am, she reported that there were only about 20 to 30 people in the queue.

The approximately 800 people who have been called for testing represent around five per cent of the total population, according to the local mayor, Francisco Santos, who also asked people to attend the tests and to be responsible in order to avoid contagions.

The testing is a measure taken by the Junta de Andalucia Health Department to evaluate the rate of contagion of the virus in towns with more cases than the average. In Malaga province, the average is 186 people per 100,000, but in Coin, it is over 400, which is why measures may need to be taken based on the results. Once they are known, any measures which need to be put in place will be announced by the Junta de Andalucia and Coin City Council.

The mayor insisted that it was important to attend the test if called so that a sufficient number can be carried out to get a realistic estimate of the rate of contagion of the virus in Coin.

All of the Guadalhorce Valley area, including Coin, is on level 3 alert.

