JET 2 EXTEND SUSPENSION ON ALL FLIGHTS

Jet 2 Airlines and travel company have released details of their extension to suspended flights.

JET 2 have extended the suspension of all flights up to and including Thursday, March 25, 2021, due to COVID restrictions.

JET 2 will automatically cancel all bookings immediately affected and provide refunds for the same in line with their ticket booking policy.

JET 2 customers travelling from the day after this suspension period, that day being March 26, 2021, will be advised in a later update by the company.

The airline claimed their refunds policy was widely praised and that it would endeavour to get back in the air as soon as restrictions allowed.

