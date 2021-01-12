Ivanka Trump Will Attend US Presidential Inauguration ‘To save political career’.

Outgoing President Donald Trump is said to be furious with daughter Ivanka’s decision to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration in the hopes of gaining extra supporters for her “promising political career”.

Trump, who has remained holed up inside the White House since the failed Capitol coup – is understood to be up in arms about his daughter’s decision. Democrat Biden will officially become the 46th President of the United States on January 20, and Trump has already announced he will break with tradition and snub the event.

Ivanka is hopeful an appearance at the inauguration will present her as a “good sport” and allow her to “gain future supporters”, according to a White House source. The 39-year-old has served as an adviser to her father, 74, during his time in office, and is understood to have been instrumental in persuading him to call off the rioters that stormed the Capitol building.

