ITV NEWSREADER Charlene White Is New ‘Loose Women’ Anchor after Andrea McLean Quit



Charlene White, the lead newsreader on ITV News London, since 2019, has been unveiled as the new anchor of ITV’s daytime show, ‘Loose Women’, after Andera McLean quit the job in December last year, after 13 years in the seat.

White joined ITV in 2008 as a newsreader, and went on to become, in 2014, the first black woman to present ITV’s ‘News At Ten’, and had already made a guest appearance on the show in October 2020, when ‘Loose Women‘ featured the show’s first-ever all-black lineup during ‘Black History Month’.

That show, where she starred along with Kelle Bryan, Judi Love, Brenda Edwards, was so successful that the public took to social media begging ITV bosses to repeat this format on a more regular basis.

ITV bosses revealed that Charlene will be a permanent anchor, and will share presenting duties with Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, Christine Lampard.

