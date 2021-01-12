ITV Centre Strikes Announced for Andalucia

NEW ITV centre strikes have been announced for Andalucia after delays in inspections.

Many ITV centres are experiencing long delays for vehicle inspections and further strikes have been called. Three strike days were held last December after agreements could not be reached regarding the providing additional personal amongst other issues. The new strike days called are currently January 25, 26 and 27.

The state of alarm last year caused many delays, but the ITV extensions put in place were not sufficient to cover all vehicles. Insurance companies can refuse to cover a driver without a valid ITV and fines for lacking the ITV can also be costly.

