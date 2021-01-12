HUGE Earthquake Rocks The Russia-Mongolia Border this evening



The GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences has reported that a massive 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Russia- Mongolia border tonight (Monday), occurring at a depth of 10km.

It said the epicenter of the huge earthquake was registered around 277km Southwest of Angarsk, in the Irkutsk region of Russia, 30 km from the Mongolian city of Turt.

There are no reports of fatalities or serious property damage, and there is no more information available at this time.

