HARRY AND MEGHAN Request Permission To Create A TV And Movie Production Company in the UK



Harry and Meghan have reportedly filed documents last December, with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office seeking to trademark ‘Archewell Productions’, with a view to their producing and selling their own comedy shows, plus dramas and thrillers, to be viewed via all forms of TV and internet, with the request to cover magazines and books as well.

The documents will apparently seek sole rights to make motion picture films, television series, and videos, in all genres, while it is believed the couple could also branch into animations and children’s series if their request to open a TV and film production company is granted, and they allegedly also asked for protection for mobile phone apps connected with their proposed businesses.

An inside source told The Sun, “Meghan and Harry’s approach to their TV ambitions has always been serious, but it’s hard to imagine them coming up with the next Only Fools and Horses”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already applied in the US to trademark their ‘Archewell Foundation’ for good causes, and also ‘Archewell Audio’ to be trademarked for podcasts, while Cobblestone Lane LLC, the couple’s US legal team, have asked for drama copyrights in the UK.

