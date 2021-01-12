Guardia Civil rescue Swiss tourists trapped in the snow

GUARDIA CIVIL in Arlanzon, Burgos, rescued two Swiss citizens who got lost in their car in the snow and ice for more than two hours.

They were returning home from Portugal, following the indications of the GPS when they misunderstood a direction and took a secondary road which took them to Arlanzon.

At kilometres 1.8 of the BU-8133 road they lost control of the vehicle, which ended up in a ditch. The vehicle was trapped and covered in snow, making it impossible for them to move it and get back on the road.

Guardia Civil from the Nature Protection Service, Seprona, found them and spoke to them, discovering that they did not need any medical care or first aid, and that they had been stuck for two hours.

A snowplough cleared the road and the Guardia Civil helped to get them back on track, telling them which way they should go to get home.

