Guardia Civil Bust Poaching Gang Operating In Sierra Nevada National Park arresting 10 people



The Granada Guardia Civil’s ‘Seprona’ (Nature Protection Service) unit, has successfully carried out ‘Operation Caprala’ on November 19, and later on November 25, 2020, surprised and dismantled an organised gang of 10 poachers, aged between 22 and 72 years-of-age, who had been operating inside the Sierra Nevada National Park and its reserves.

Nine of the men apprehended were investigated over crimes relating to the protection of plants and wildlife, and of poaching without permits in a private area, plus of having a pack of 21 hunting dogs, five of which were found to be in such poor condition when examined by the Seprona vet, he had to euthanise them.

Two of the men are now facing charges of animal abuse, while three more face charges of possessing an unlicensed weapon, and cultivation of cannabis.

Officers from Seprona then searched premises used by the men, where they found the horrendous conditions the dogs were being kept in, as well as searching a local hospitality establishment where they discovered several ‘hunting trophies’, including that of an Iberian Ganga, the hunting of which is prohibited by law.

A further search, relating to evidence found in the previous search, led officers to uncover a marijuana production plant in an uninhabited house in the town of Güéjar Sierra, with an illegal connection to the electricity supply.

