THE Gran Hotel Almeria reopens after closing in November after being hit by falling reservations amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Hotel temporarily closed at the start of November after having to place staff on ERTE, as the increasing restrictions due to COVID-19 saw reservations fall to a rate that could not keep the hotel open. But things are looking up and with the Spanish Women’s Football Super Cup Final being held in Almeria, the hotel reopened on Monday.

According to Europa Press the hotel will be home to not only FC Barcelona but also the CDEP Logroño team for the super cup that will take place at the Mediterranean Games Stadium. The hotel is set to stay open after the competition finishes.

